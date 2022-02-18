Notre Dame-Wake Forest headlines ACC’s weekend schedule

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

Notre Dame’s trip to Wake Forest headlines the weekend’s slate of games in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Fighting Irish are tied with No. 9 Duke atop the league standings. The Demon Deacons are chasing an NCAA Tournament bid. The week ahead includes critical games for North Carolina in its hopes of securing an NCAA bid, while Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma tries to keep the Hokies rolling. On the women’s side, there are six AP Top 25 teams chasing the top four seeds for the ACC Tournament and the double-round bye that comes with them.