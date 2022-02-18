Skip to Content
64-year-old Langer shoots age to take Chubb Classic lead

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Three-time champion Bernhard Langer shot his age Friday to take the first-round lead in the Chubb Classic. Langer, the 64-year-old German star who has six Charles Schwab Cup season titles and 42 victories on the 50-and-over tour, had five straight birdies on the back nine in a bogey-free 8-under 64. He has bettered his age once and matched it one other time on the tour. Langer birdied the par-4 fifth and par-5 ninth on Tiburon Golf Club’s Black Course, then birdied the par-4 11th and 12th, par-3 13th, par-4 14th and par-5 15th and 18th in a back-nine 30. The two-time Masters champion won the event in 2011, 2013 and 2016. Robert Karlsson and Tim Petrovic were two strokes back.

