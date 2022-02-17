Skip to Content
Skiers worried about organization of Milan-Cortina Olympics

By ANDREW DAMPF
AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Several skiers have expressed reservations about how the next Winter Olympics are being organized. The men will be competing in Bormio and the women in Cortina d’Ampezzo for the Milan-Cortina Games. The 2026 Games mark a return to the Alps after three straight Winter Games on new slopes in Sochi and in Asia. But three-time Olympic medalist Federica Brignone says “there will be no Olympic spirit” with the venues spread throughout northern Italy. Construction delays are also a major issue with a century-old sliding track that needs to be completely rebuilt and an outdoor speedskating oval that requires refurbishment.

