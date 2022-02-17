Skip to Content
Russian trio of skaters face uncertain futures after drama

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH
AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Russia’s trio of teenage figure skating stars each enter an uncertain future after what may be the most dramatic night in their sport’s history. World record holder Kamila Valieva faces a possible doping ban and a coach whose first response to her disastrous skate Thursday was more criticism. Runner-up Alexandra Trusova was in despair after her history-making five quadruple jumps proved not enough to beat teammate Anna Shcherbakova to the gold medal. Shcherbakova seemed unsure how to react the drama unfolding around her and is also unsure how long she’ll stay in the sport.

