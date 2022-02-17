Reese leads No. 13 Maryland women over No. 18 Ohio St. 77-72

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Angel Reese scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead No. 13 Maryland to a 77-72 victory over No. 18 Ohio State. It was the eighth straight win for Maryland (20-6, 12-3), which is tied with fifth-ranked Indiana (19-4, 11-2) atop the Big Ten Conference standings. Ohio State (19-5, 11-4) ended a four-game win streak. Maryland used a 15-3 run for a 59-50 lead with 2:09 remaining in the third quarter. Reese finished with 10 points in the quarter. The Terrapins extended the advantage to 75-64 with 3:08 to play. Taylor Mikesell had 29 points to lead Ohio State.