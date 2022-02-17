Raising age limit for skating would end the age of the quad

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The quadruple jumps that sent Russian world champ Anna Shcherbakova to the gold medal and teammate Alexandra Trusova to the silver could be a thing of the past by the 2026 Games. That’s because more and more people are pushing for the age limit in figure skating to be raised above 16 following the collapse of another Russian, 15-year-old Kamila Valieva, during Thursday night’s free skate. That could potentially make the game-changing quad a white whale again in women’s figure skating, and give more athletes a chance to perform competitively well into their 20s.