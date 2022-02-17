Opelka’s 1st serve gets him past Sock, into Delray quarters

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Reilly Opelka’s winning streak in tiebreakers ended. His winning streak at the Delray Beach Open continued. The second-seeded Opelka rode an unbeatable first serve into the Delray quarterfinals on Thursday, defeating Jack Sock 6-7 (6), 7-6 (4), 6-1. It was Opelka’s sixth consecutive victory at Delray, where he was the 2020 champion. Opelka had 21 aces, just one double-fault, and won a staggering 53 of 56 points when he landed a first serve. He faced only one break point all day, which he saved.