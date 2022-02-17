No. 20 BYU women win 29th straight home game

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales had 19 points and eight rebounds, Paisley Harding added 18 points and No. 20 BYU eased past Loyola Marymount 77-54 for its 29th straight home victory. BYU took control with an 11-2 run in the second quarter and a 13-2 run in the third to build a 56-38 lead. LMU only made one field goal in the final five minutes of the third, and trailed by at least 18 points in the fourth. Lauren Gustin added seven points and 12 rebounds for BYU, which has won 22 straight conference games at home. Jasmine Jones had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Ariel Johnson also scored 12 points for Loyola Marymount.