Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 5:29 pm

No. 17 Florida women hold off Arkansas 76-67

KEYT

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kiara Smith had 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Emanuely de Oliveira added 15 points and eight rebounds and No. 17 Florida beat Arkansas 76-67. Florida led by 19 points early in the fourth quarter but went without a field goal for the final six minutes as Arkansas used a 10-0 run to pull within 69-60. The Razorback wouldn’t get closer than eight points the rest of the way as Smith made two of Florida’s seven free throws in the final 1:04 to help seal it. Zippy Broughton also scored 15 points for Florida. Samara Spencer, a four-time SEC freshman of the week, scored 19 points and Sasha Goforth added 18 points for Arkansas.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content