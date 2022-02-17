Naeslund claims Olympic skicross gold, ends Canada’s reign

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — World champion Sandra Naeslund of Sweden won the women’s Olympic skicross competition in a race where the third-place finisher was disqualified. Naeslund opened up a lead and held off Canada’s Marielle Thompson on a snowy day along the winding course filled with bumps and jumps. Canada had won every gold in the women’s version of the race since the sport’s Olympic debut at the 2010 Vancouver Games. The third-place finisher was Fanny Smith of Switzerland, but after a delay the bronze was awarded to Daniela Maier of Germany. Smith moved her left ski directly into the line of Maier, and Maier briefly lost her balance.