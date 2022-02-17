Morris spurs late run, No. 11 LSU beats Mississippi St 71-59

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Alexis Morris scored 10 of her 23 points in the 17-3 run to close the game, Khayla Pointer finished with 18 points and No. 11 LSU beat Mississippi State 71-59 to win its fifth game in a row. LSU (22-4, 10-3 SEC) moved into a three-way tie with Florida and Tennessee for second in the conference standings, behind No. 1 South Carolina (24-1, 12-1). Jailin Cherry had 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for the Tigers. Anastasia Hayes led Mississippi State (15-10, 6-7 SEC) with 17 points. The Tigers scored 15 straight points to make it 69-56 with 11 seconds left. Mississippi State missed 10 consecutive shots and committed two turnovers during a scoring drought of more than 6 1/2 minutes