TORONTO (AP) — Morgan Rielly and Auston Matthews each had a goal and an assist, and Jack Campbell made 45 saves to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. David Kampf and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto, which was outshot 46-29 but won its second straight. Evgeni Malkin scored for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry had 25 saves.