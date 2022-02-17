Abrams, Davis combine to score 50; Alabama beats Lady Vols

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Megan Abrams tied her career best with 27 points, Brittany Davis added 23 — including four 3-pointers — and Alabama upset No. 12 Tennessee 74-64 to snap a three-game skid against the Lady Vols. Hannah Barber made a jumper 21 seconds into the third quarter and Alabama led by double figures the rest of the way. Tamari Key had 20 points and 13 rebounds for Tennessee (21-5, 10-3). The Lady Vols hit just 3 of 12 from 3-point range and 15 of 26 (58%) from the free-throw line. Alabama made 10 of 25 from behind the arc — just the sixth time this season the Crimson Tide reached double figures in made 3s — and shot 88% (14 of 16) from the foul line.