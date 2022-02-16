Wallace, Busch vow to turn Jordan’s 23XI Racing into champs

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch are determined to turn 23XI Racing into winners. Busch is the newest addition to the race team owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin. Busch feels bullish on his prospects of helping Jordan celebrate a championship at 23X1 Racing he’s failed to win in other ventures outside of his six rings playing for Chicago. Wallace’s first Cup win at Talladega last season marked one of the more culturally significant in NASCAR history. But he had only two other top-10s and finished out of the playoffs and 21st in the standings.