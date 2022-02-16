Poulin leads Canada to Olympic gold in 3-2 win over US

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice and Canada reclaimed its place atop the women’s hockey world with a 3-2 win over the defending champion United States at the Beijing Olympics. Ann-Renee Desbiens stopped 38 shots and Sarah Nurse had a goal and assist in a game in which the Canadians built a 3-0 lead. The Canadians spent their time in Beijing showcasing a dynamic, deep and relentless offensive attack to capture their fifth Olympic title in seven tournaments. Hilary Knight and Amanda Kessel scored for the Americans, who settled for their fourth silver medal.