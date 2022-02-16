AP sources: US skaters to get Olympic torches as medals wait

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — IOC president Thomas Bach offered U.S. figure skaters Olympic torches as holdover gifts while they await a resolution of the Russian doping case preventing them from receiving their silver medals. Two people familiar with the events told The Associated Press that Bach, in the meeting in Beijing, reiterated to the athletes the IOC stance that no medals ceremonies would be held for events involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva until her case is resolved. The people did not want their names used because the meeting was confidential. Nathan Chen and the U.S. finished runner-up to Russia in the team event last week, but the outcome was quickly thrown into chaos when reports surfaced that Valieva had used a banned medication.