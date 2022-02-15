WHAT TO WATCH: US-Canada showdown, Shiffrin in combined

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — This was one Olympic final you could plan ahead for. For the sixth time in seven Winter Games, the United States and Canada will play for the gold medal in women’s hockey. The matchup has felt like almost a foregone conclusion throughout the Beijing Olympics. It will take place at 11:10 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday night, with NBC providing live coverage. It will be one of the most anticipated events of these Games in North America. Also on NBC on Wednesday night, Mikaela Shiffrin competes in the Alpine combined.