Walker, Buffs extend streaks toppling struggling Oregon St.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jabari Walker tied a career-high 24 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds and Colorado won its third straight beating Oregon State 90-64. Colorado went to intermission on a 14-2 run in the final 3:31, led 44-32 and were largely in control the rest of the way. Dashawn Davis’ three-point play with 15:54 remaining brought the Beavers within 48-44 but Colorado pushed the lead back to double digits for good when sophomore reserve Luke O’Brien sank a 3-pointer more than four minutes later. Davis lead Oregon State with 22 points.