Viewing Vonn helps Swiss skier Suter win Olympic downhill

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — What better way to prepare for an Olympic downhill race than by watching Lindsey Vonn. Swiss skier Corinne Suter checked out some old videos of the sport’s most successful downhiller before her run at the Beijing Games and then went out and won gold. The victory makes her the first woman since Vonn in 2010 to hold the Olympic and world championship titles in the sport’s fastest and most dangerous discipline at the same time. Suter says Vonn is her “biggest idol” and that she watches old runs from Vonn “all the time.”