Trace Adkins to sing national anthem at sold-out Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Country music star Trace Adkins will sing the national anthem and Hall of Fame cornerback Charles Woodson is the grand marshal for Sunday’s sold-out Daytona 500. Daytona International Speedway is back to full capacity a year after the pandemic roughly limited attendance to 30,000 fans. Daytona should expect about 100,000 fans on Sunday. Adkins has sold more than 11 million albums over a 25-year career and is a multi-time Grammy nominee. Woodson will give the command for drivers to start their engines.