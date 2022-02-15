Strolz leads 2 Norwegians after 1st run of Olympic slalom

BEIJING (AP) — Austrian skier Johannes Strolz took a slim lead over Norwegian teammates Henrik Kristoffersen and Sebastian Foss-Solevaag after the first run of the men’s slalom at the Beijing Olympics. The 29-year-old Strolz won the Alpine combined last week in his first ever Olympic race. He finished the first leg in 53.92 seconds. Kristoffersen was .02 seconds behind and Foss-Solevaag trailed by .06. Kristoffersen says “it’s equal for everyone but I think it’s going to be rough for the second run.” The slalom combines the times of two runs. There have been six different winners in six World Cup slaloms this season.