Smith scores 26, leads N.C. State over Georgia Tech 77-61

ATLANTA (AP) — Terquavion Smith scored 18 of his 26 points in the first half and North Carolina State cruised to a 76-61 victory over Georgia Tech on Tuesday night. Jericole Hellems added 15 points for N.C. State (11-16, 4-12 Atlantic Coast Conference), which ended a six-game losing streak. Smith had six of the Wolfpack’s 11 3-pointers. Michael Devoe had 18 points to lead Georgia Tech (10-15, 3-11). Smith hit a pair of 3s to open the second half as the Wolfpack stretched the lead to 30. Georgia Tech pulled within 14 points late but didn’t get closer. 

