Popular, productive Zimmerman retires, set many Nats marks

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

Longtime Washington Nationals star Ryan Zimmerman has announced his retirement, ending a decorated career in which he became the franchise leader in many major categories and boosted the team to its only World Series championship. The 37-year-old made it official in a public letter Tuesday. He was the first player drafted by the Nationals during their first season after moving from Montreal to Washington. He made his major-league debut in September 2005 and spent his entire career with Washington. He was a two-time All-Star, won a Gold Glove at third base and helped the Nationals reach the postseason five times.