Ovechkin scores twice in Capitals’ 4-1 win over Predators

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored a pair of goals, including his 30th of the season, to lead the Washington Capitals in their 4-1 victory over the Nashville Predators. Joe Snively and Nick Jensen also scored, and Ilya Samsonov made 33 saves for Washington. Michael McCarron had the lone goal for the struggling Predators in their third straight loss. Juuse Saros made 24 saves. Washington’s victory gave coach Peter Laviolette his 700th career win. He is third among active coaches in wins, trailing only New York Islanders coach Barry Trotz and the New Jersey Devils’ Lindy Ruff (772).