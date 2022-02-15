Olofsson scores twice in Sabres’ 6-3 win over Islanders

By JONAH BRONSTEIN

Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored twice including the go-ahead goal with 2:55 left in the third period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New York Islanders 6-3 on Tuesday night for their second consecutive win. Alex Tuch added a goal and assist for Buffalo. Tage Thompson, Kyle Okposo, Henri Jokiharju also scored. Dylan Cozens had three assists and Peyton Krebs tallied two. Dustin Tokarski made 30 saves. Kyle Palmieri scored twice for the Islanders, who finished out a four-game road trip on a three-game skid. Anders Lee had a goal and an assist. Ilya Sorokin stopped 35 of 39 shots.