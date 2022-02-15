Despite loosening rules, few women figure skaters pick pants

By SALLY HO

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Just one figure skater in the Beijing Olympics’ marquee women’s event wore pants for her short program performance at Capital Indoor Stadium. Though women in the singles and pairs contests have for years been free to don trousers in their performances, few actually opt for pants at the most high-stakes competitions such as the Olympics. Here, the ballerina aesthetic of flowy skirts, pastel colors, sparkles and glitter continues to dominate alongside the classical music that is synonymous with the traditional look and feel of women’s figure skating. That stands in contrast to the women in ice dance, where a half dozen wore pants after a change in performance rules.