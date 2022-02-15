Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:01 am

AP source: Notre Dame hiring former Miami coach Golden as DC

KEYT

By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer

Former Miami coach Al Golden is joining Notre Dame after a stint in the NFL to become defensive coordinator under new Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman. A person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that Golden had reached an agreement with the school on a multiyear contract. Golden went 32-25 in four-plus seasons as Miami’s head coach from 2011-15. He was at Temple before that, where he helped turn around a languishing program in five seasons. He spent the last two seasons as linebackers coach for the Cincinnati Bengals.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content