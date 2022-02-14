WHAT TO WATCH: Figure skating drama moves to the ice

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The saga of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva moves on to the short program — which she can participate in after a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. A test that Valieva took in December was flagged for a banned heart medication, but CAS ruled that the 15-year-old Valieva, a “protected athlete” because of her age, can compete. NBC plans to show the women’s short program in prime time Tuesday night. Anyone wanting to watch it live will need to get up early. It starts at 5 a.m. EST, with USA Network planning live coverage.