Super Bowl on the minds of Olympic competitors in China

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl took place at the same time for the first time. That created a big day for NBC. The network televised both. It also sent athletes in China scrambling to find ways to watch. The time change meant the game took place Monday morning at the Olympics. Freestyle skier Nick Goepper is a Cincinnati Bengals fan and says he bounced back and forth between following the game on Twitter and streaming it. Snowboarders Chloe Kim and Shaun White were already done competing and made it back in time to go to the game.