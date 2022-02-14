Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:55 pm

Nowell rallies Kansas State to 78-73 win over West Virginia

KEYT

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Markquis Nowell scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half, Mark Smith notched his seventh double-double and Kansas State rallied to beat West Virginia 78-73. Nowell sank 7 of 11 shots from the floor, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and had three steals to help the Wildcats (14-11, 6-7 Big 12 Conference) win for the fourth time in five games and end a four-game skid against West Virginia (14-11, 3-9). Smith finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Taz Sherman finished with 23 points to pace West Virginia. 

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content