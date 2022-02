NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Jameer Nelson Jr. had a career-high 30 points as Delaware romped past James Madison 81-60. Jyare Davis had 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Blue Hens (17-9, 8-5 Colonial Athletic Association). Delaware scored 49 second-half points, a season high for the team. Vado Morse had 15 points for the Dukes (14-11, 5-9).