Mann scores season-high 25, Clippers defeat Warriors 119-104

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Terance Mann scored a season-high 25 points, including 14 in the decisive third quarter, as the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Golden State Warriors 119-104. Mann was 6 of 7 from the field in the third as the Clippers outscored the Warriors 33-19. The third-year guard also had seven rebounds and six assists. All of the Clippers’ starters scored in double figures. Reggie Jackson added 19 points and Ivica Zubac had 18 points and eight rebounds. Stephen Curry scored 33 points for the Warriors. The All-Star guard hit his first six shots and had 26 points in the first half on 9-of-11 shooting before going cold in the second. Curry was 2 of 7 from the field after halftime.