By
Published 7:54 pm

Giddey, Randle post triple-doubles; Thunder top Knicks in OT

By ADRY TORRES
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Giddey had a triple-double of 28 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds, and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half, beating beat the New York Knicks 127-123 in overtime. New York’s Immanuel Quickley had a chance to send the game into a second overtime, but missed a 3-pointer from in front of the Thunder bench. Tre Mann added 30 points and Darius Bazley chipped in 23 for Oklahoma City. Julius Randle had triple-double of 30 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for Knicks, who have lost nine of their last 11 games.

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

