For Olympic curling skips, lost voice is occupational hazard

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Tabitha Peterson is fighting a tricky and troublesome injury as she tries to guide the U.S. women’s curling team to the Olympic medal round. The American skip is losing her voice. That’s no small problem when a big part of your job is shouting instructions to your teammates at the other end of the 146-foot sheet of ice. The skip throws the last and most important rocks in each end. They’re also the captain of the four-person team and have the final say on all strategic decisions. Peterson’s teammates say it’s not uncommon for her to lose her voice. But it’s early in the week for them to have to start making adjustments.