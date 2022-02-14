Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:10 pm

Curry leads new-look Nets in 109-85 rout of Kings

KEYT

By DENIS P. GORMAN
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Curry scored 23 points in his first game with the Nets to lead Brooklyn to a 109-85 win over the Sacramento Kings. Brooklyn snapped its 11-game losing streak, and Curry was one of five players who finished in double figures. Bruce Brown set season-highs with 19 points, six assists, and five steals. LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 19 points, Cam Thomas added 14 off the bench and Andre Drummond contributed 11. Despite getting a game-high 26 points from De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento’s modest two-game winning streak came to an end. Davion Mitchell finished with 13 and Donte DiVincenzo chipped in with 12.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content