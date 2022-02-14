Antetokounmpo won’t play against Blazers due to sore ankle

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t play Monday night against the Portland Trail Blazers due to a sore left ankle. The two-time MVP had been listed as probable early in the day before getting downgraded to doubtful. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said at his pregame availability that Antetokounmpo wouldn’t play. Budenholzer says he expects this to be a short-term issue. Antetokounmpo appeared to hurt his ankle while stepping on Jae Crowder’s foot during a drive to the basket Thursday in a 131-107 loss at Phoenix.