Aluma takes over late, Virginia Tech beats Virginia, 62-53

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Keve Aluma scored 24 points and knocked down a pair of clutch shots down the stretch to allow Virginia Tech to hold off Commonwealth rival Virginia, 62-53 to earn its sixth straight win. After Kadin Shedrick scored to pull the Cavaliers within four points, 54-50 with just under three minutes left, Aluma found open space in the middle of the key and threw down a dunk to push the Hokies lead back to six and a minute later knocked down a turnaround baseline jumper to make it 58-50.