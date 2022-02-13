US looks to build off Jackson’s historic speedskating gold

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson ended a long drought for the United States with a historic speedskating gold medal in the 500 meters. She became the first Black woman to win an Olympic speedskating medal. It was also the first speedskating medal for the Americans during the Beijing Games. The U.S. won just one medal four years ago in Pyeongchang and was shut out at the 2014 Sochi Games. Heading into the second week of the Games, the Americans hope to use Jackson’s medal as a jumpstart to more podium appearances. The men are favorites for gold in the team pursuit. Brittany Bowe and Joey Mantia are medal threats in the 1,000 races.