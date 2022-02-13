Tkachuk, Brown lead Senators past Capitals 4-1

By IAN QUILLEN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored his team-leading 15th goal and added an assist, Connor Brown also had a goal and an assist and the Ottawa Senators completed a long-awaited 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals. Alex Formenton and Adam Gaudette added early goals as the Senators snapped a 10-game losing skid against the Capitals overall and a nine-game slide in Washington. Chris Tierney had two assists. Anton Forsberg made 33 saves in Ottawa’s first victory in Washington since January of 2014. Nicklas Backstrom scored in the second period for the Capitals, who have now lost five straight in regulation at home.