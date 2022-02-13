Milik scores brilliant goal as Marseille moves clear in 2nd

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Arkadiusz Milik scored a spectacular winning goal as Marseille beat Metz 2-1 in the French league to move four points clear in second place which is an automatic Champions League spot. The imposing Poland striker came off the bench for the visitors to make it four goals in two league games. He chested a high ball down as it came into the penalty area, took a step back and executed a perfect bicycle kick in the 82nd. It was his 14th goal overall in 32 games this season despite often being deployed as a substitute. Julien Stephan’s Strasbourg won 1-0 at Angers to strengthen its grip on fourth place in the French league. Monaco drew 0-0 at home to Lorient.