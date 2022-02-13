Rafael Leão’s early strike moves AC Milan top of Serie A

MILAN, Italy (AP) — AC Milan has surged to the top of Serie A with a 1-0 victory over Sampdoria. Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan set up the winning goal for Rafael Leão in the eighth minute. He sent a long kick from outside his penalty area to feed Leão who controlled the ball on the left flank before moving past defender Bartosz Bereszyński to beat Sampdoria goalkeeper Wladimiro Facone. Milan tops the table with 55 points, one clear of Inter in second with Napoli another point back. Juventus retained fourth place after a stoppage-time equalizer for a 1-1 draw at Atalanta. Roma also salvaged a draw with a late goal at 10-man Sassuolo in a 2-2 draw.