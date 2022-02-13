Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:40 pm

No. 13 Illini survive scare against Northwestern, 73-66

KEYT

By GAVIN GOOD
Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to help No. 13 Illinois stave off a late Northwestern comeback, beating the Wildcats 73-66. Illinois led by 18 points after Alfonso Plummer’s 3-pointer with 13:05 left, but Northwestern responded with a 19-2 run to pull within one point with 6:16 to go. The Illini turned to 7-foot center Cockburn for an answer and he obliged, scoring six straight points to make it a 61-56 lead with 4:19 to play. He scored the team’s final three buckets. Ty Berry came off the bench to lead the Wildcats with 16 points. 

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content