Boston leads No. 1 South Carolina past No. 17 Georgia 72-54

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Aliyah Boston scored 18 points with 12 rebounds and No. 1 South Carolina coasted after a strong start to beat No. 17 Georgia 72-54. Boston posted her 18th double-double in 24 games. Destanni Henderson added 15 points for the Gamecocks, who led by 30 points in the first half. South Carolina has won 11 consecutive games since losing at Missouri in overtime to open its Southeastern Conference schedule on Dec. 30. Georgia suffered its third consecutive loss despite Jenna Staiti’s 15 points and 10 rebounds. South Carolina stretched its lead to 30 points in the second period and led 51-25 at halftime.