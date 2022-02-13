After Olympic debut, ice hockey’s future in China uncertain

By CANDICE CHOI

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — China made its Olympics debut in men’s ice hockey, but it’s not clear if the outmatched team consisting mostly of foreign players is kindling a passion for the sport in the country. A blowout loss to the U.S. wasn’t shown on the country’s main sports channel and social media chatter has been muted. But sports historians say not to discount ice hockey’s prospects in China, where interest in fitness is growing and ice rinks have popped up as a part of a government pledge to popularize winter sports. The team’s Olympic performance could influence the sport’s future, even if it doesn’t win any games.