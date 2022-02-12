Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 5:25 pm

Zeigler leads No. 19 Tennessee over Vanderbilt 73-64

KEYT

By AL LESAR
Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Zakai Zeigler came off the bench to score 16 points to lead No. 19 Tennessee to a 73-64 victory over Vanderbilt. Josiah-Jordan James collected 14 points for the Volunteers (18-6, 9-3 Southeastern Conference). John Fulkerson scored 12 and Santiago Vescovi had 10 for Tennessee. The Commodores (13-11, 5-7) were led by Scotty Pippen, Jr. with 23 points. Myles Stute scored 17 and Rodney Chatman had 11.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content