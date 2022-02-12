Dzeko’s equalizer keeps Inter Milan on top in Serie A

ROME (AP) — Edin Dzeko’s second-half equalizer at Napoli has secured for Inter Milan a 1-1 draw and the Serie A lead. Napoli could have gone on top with a win. Instead, Inter has a one-point lead over Napoli with a game in hand, and third-placed AC Milan is one point further back in their three-way battle for the title. Milan hosts Sampdoria on Sunday and could leapfrog its bitter rival at the top of the standings with a win. Earlier, Mattia Zaccagni scored twice and was involved in Lazio’s other goal as they defeated Bologna 3-0 to move to sixth place.