Willis, Curry help Minnesota beat Penn St. 76-70, snap skid

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sixth-year senior Eric Curry scored a career-high 22 points, Payton Willis scored 13 of his 18 in the second half and Minnesota beat Penn State 76-70 to snap a five-game losing streak. Willis finished with 10 assists and six rebounds. E.J. Stephens scored 13 points — going 5 of 6 from the free-throw line in the final 2 minutes — and Luke Loewe added nine of his 11 after halftime for Minnesota (12-10, 3-10 Big Ten). The Nittany Lions shot just 1 of 5 from the field and committed three of their 13 turnovers over the final 3 minutes. Sam Sessoms led Penn State with 18 points.