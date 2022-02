OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves, and the Boston Bruins beat the Ottawa Senators 2-0. It was the 23-year-old Swayman’s second shutout of the season and No. 4 for his career. Trent Frederic and Curtis Lazar scored for Boston, which had dropped two in a row. Matt Murray made 35 saves for Ottawa. Including their 2-0 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday, the Senators have gone 157 minutes and six seconds without scoring.