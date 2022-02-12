Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:55 pm

Sundqvist has a goal and assist, Blues beat Blackhawks 5-1

KEYT

JOE HARRIS
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Oskar Sundqvist had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-1. David Perron, Dakota Joshua, Vladimir Tarasenko and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Blues, who are 6-0-2 in their last eight games against the Blackhawks. Ville Husso made 15 saves. Dylan Strome scored and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 26 shots for the Blackhawks, who lost for the fourth time in their last five games.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content