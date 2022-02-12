Simons has 30, Blazers beat Knicks with huge rally in 4th

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons had 30 points and eight assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers erased a 23-point third-quarter deficit to beat the New York Knicks 112-103. Newly acquired guard Josh Hart, one of several players new to Portland’s roster after a flurry of trades before the deadline, added 23 points in his Blazers’ debut. Julius Randle led the Knicks with 28 points and 16 rebounds, while Kemba Walker added 23 points.